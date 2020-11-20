UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ogier U-turn Sees Six-time Rally Champion Continue At Toyota

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

Ogier U-turn sees six-time rally champion continue at Toyota

Sebastien Ogier, the six-time French world rally champion, announced on Friday that he would drive again next year for Toyota in the WRC championship after having previously indicated that this season would be his last

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Sebastien Ogier, the six-time French world rally champion, announced on Friday that he would drive again next year for Toyota in the WRC championship after having previously indicated that this season would be his last.

"I didn't want this short season to be my last one in #WRC. The performance is there with the #YarisWRC so I want to keep working with the team and fight for another title next year," the 36-year-old said on Twitter.

The 2020 season has been shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and has just seven events, one of which, the Monza rally, remains to be contested in early December.

Ogier is still very much in the frame for a seventh title. The Frenchman is currently second in the standings just 14 points behind Welshman Elfyn Evans, who also drives for Toyota.

Ogier won four titles with Volkswagen from 2013 to 2016 and two with Ford in 2017 and 2018. He then joined Citroen in 2019 before signing for Toyota as the French manufacturer decided to withdraw from the WRC championship.

Related Topics

World Twitter December 2017 2016 2018 2019 2020 From Toyota Volkswagen Ford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Koeman uncertain about Messi future

3 minutes ago

AVLC arrests cars lifters, purchasers of stolen ca ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks dip as markets eye Covid-19 cases, vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Emergencies Ministry Plans to Increase Gro ..

6 minutes ago

Macron Says Russia, Turkey Fuel Anti-French Sentim ..

6 minutes ago

EU-Turkey Migration Deal Lacked Clarity Leading to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.