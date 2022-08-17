UrduPoint.com

Olympic Champion Jacobs Wins Men's European 100m Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Olympic champion Jacobs wins men's European 100m title

Munich, Germany, Aug 17(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy added the men's European 100m title to his list of honours in Munich on Tuesday.

Jacobs, who was world indoor 60m champion in Belgrade in March, but withdrew before the semi-finals of the 100m at last month's world championships in Oregon, clocked a championship record-equlling time of 9.95 seconds.

Defending champion Zharnel Hughes claimed silver in 9.99sec with another Briton, Jeremiah Azu, taking bronze in a personal best of 10.13.

The atmosphere at a packed Olympic Stadium was electric as lights were dimmed and athletes introduced to the booming hard rock music of German band Rammstein.

Racing in lane six, Jacobs was sluggish out of the blocks, but the Italian transitioned well and held a clear lead through to the line.



