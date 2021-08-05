UrduPoint.com

Olympics: Basketball Results

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Olympics: Basketball results

Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Thursday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Thursday: Semi-finals USA 97 Australia 78 France 90 Slovenia 89 USA play France in the final on Saturday

