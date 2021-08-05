- Home
Olympics: Basketball Results
Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:40 PM
Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Thursday
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Thursday: Semi-finals USA 97 Australia 78 France 90 Slovenia 89 USA play France in the final on Saturday
