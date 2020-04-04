UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympics Delay 'could Boost Britain's Cycling Medal Haul'

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:44 PM

Olympics delay 'could boost Britain's cycling medal haul'

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park says the nation's elite riders are "gutted" about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics but believes the extra year can help them bring home more medals

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :British Cycling performance director Stephen Park says the nation's elite riders are "gutted" about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics but believes the extra year can help them bring home more medals.

The decision to move the Games back 12 months due to the coronavirus came as riders were ramping up their final preparations for an event they have spent the past three years focusing on.

But Park said despite the upheaval, it was an opportunity for the team who have dominated Olympic cycling events since the Beijing Games in 2008.

"Of course our riders are gutted about Tokyo," Park told Britain's Press Association, saying most riders would have preferred to compete this year.

"But there is a little bit of relief that we've now got one more year so we've got a real opportunity to be even better in 2021 than we were in 2020," he added.

Britain came back from the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin last month with only one gold medal and Park admitted at the time their era of dominance in the velodrome could be over.

Britain have won the men's team pursuit at the past three Olympics but in Berlin they saw Denmark break the world record three times to win in a time of three minutes 44.672 seconds, more than five seconds better than Britain's fastest-ever time.

But Park said there was no sense of panic and they would use the extra time to reset.

"We're not going to strip it down and rebuild it because we don't think it's broken," said Park.

"Despite what others might think looking in at the results, we weren't a million miles away.

"We're not starting again with a blank piece of paper. We've got good history, good process in the men's endurance."

Related Topics

World Cycling Beijing Berlin Tokyo Denmark 2020 Gold Olympics Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO commits 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister COV ..

9 minutes ago

Greece extends virus lockdown by three weeks to Ap ..

49 seconds ago

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from vir ..

50 seconds ago

IGP visits quarantine center, isolation ward in Mi ..

53 seconds ago

AJK's 1st COVID-19 hit Liaqat Hussain discharged a ..

55 seconds ago

Child aged five among new UK virus victims

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.