UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Year Late, Tokyo Olympics Sports Finally Underway

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:00 AM

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The Tokyo Olympics sports programme finally opened after a year's pandemic delay with softball in disaster-hit Fukushima on Wednesday as the Games suffered their first drugs controversy.

Japan thrashed Australia 8-1 in the first action of the 2020 Games, which are struggling for public support with Tokyo under a state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus cases.

Fans are barred from most of the Olympics and the game took place in front of empty stands at Fukushima, which was ravaged by an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011.

The Olympics are being staged in biosecure "bubble" conditions, with athletes tested daily and under orders to stay socially distanced and wear masks when not competing, training, eating or sleeping.

Later, the Australian city of Brisbane is expected to be confirmed as host of the 2032 Olympics in a vote at the International Olympic Committee session.

As the sport programme started, Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine on June 26.

Under Australia's anti-doping policy, he now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed. Australian reports said Kermond did not travel to Tokyo with the rest of the team.

"Mr. Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said.

- No 'zero risk' - Meanwhile World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the International Olympic Committee session that the Games could never be "zero risk".

"There is no zero risk in life; there is only more risk, or less risk. And you have done your best," he told the socially distanced, mask-wearing delegates.

"The mark of success in the coming fortnight is not zero cases... The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible," he added.

Another eight Games-related coronavirus cases were announced, taking the total to 79.

Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, is the sole candidate and has been named as the "preferred bidder" for 2032, making it all but certain to be named as host.

But the vote is "not a done deal", IOC communications director Mark Adams insisted.

"This is not a done deal because it's still up to the session to decide," Adams said on Tuesday.

"They can decide to put the issue back in the pot -- there are still a number of interested cities."Although no fans were present at the softball in Fukushima, one unexpected spectator was spotted before the game: a bear, which appeared late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

"We couldn't find or capture the bear, and while there won't be any spectators at the stadium, we are on alert and searching for the bear around the site," a police spokesman told AFP.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake World Police Australia Sports Drugs Vote Nuclear Brisbane Alert Fukushima Tokyo SITE June 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

43 minutes ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

10 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

10 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

10 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

10 hours ago

US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.