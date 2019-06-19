Outcomes of the 54th BoG meeting

The 54th meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors was held in Lahore on Wednesday. The following are the outcomes of the meeting

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th June, 2019) The 54th meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors was held in Lahore on Wednesday. The following are the outcomes of the meeting:

Bugti Cricket Stadium

On the recommendation of the PCB management, which was in line with its strategic objective to strengthen and increase the capability and capacity of its affiliated units, the BoG principally approved the proposal to commercialise the Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta. It was agreed that a Working Group be set-up, which will draft and submit detailed proposals to the BoG for its approval.

PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani said: “I am grateful to the BoG for their support and the approval of the Bugti Cricket Stadium’s commercialisation with an aspiration of becoming a world-class centre. This will prove to be a game-changer for Quetta and the region as it will generate significant revenues that will be reinvested into cricket to provide bigger and better opportunities for the whole community.”

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The BoG had a discussion on the Pakistan cricket team’s recent performance across all formats. The members agreed the team’s performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation, but expressed faith, support and confidence in the side, and hoped they will utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high.

It was agreed, and as previously stated, following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, the PCB will carry-out a robust review and analysis of the side’s and the team support personnel’s performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to the Chairman and the BoG for their consideration.

Match official and player exchange programmes

PCB Managing Director Mr Wasim Khan reported as part of investing in developing and up-skilling officials, a discussion has taken place with an official of the England and Wales Cricket Board to send Pakistan’s first-class umpires to England to officiate in second eleven cricket in 2020.

In addition, Mr Wasim Khan also updated the BoG that an in principle partnership had been reached with Warwickshire County Cricket Club to send young players and coaches as part of an exchange programme. Further details to follow in due course.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “It’s the commitment and resolve of this set-up that it will invest in developing its assets and resources. Our recent investment into our pathway cricket and a comprehensive National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 are an illustration of that commitment.

“Now, we are expanding our reach, and utilising our goodwill and contacts with other Boards to provide further foreign exposure to our high-performing match officials and cricketers. The PCB is confident this will contribute significantly to a stronger Pakistan cricket.”

Other matters:

The BoG ratified last month’s approved circular resolutions and also approved the appointment of Deloitte as independent external auditors for the 2018-2019 financial year and the management’s proposed budget.

The BoG congratulated the PCB on earning the hosting rights of the ACC Asia Cup T20 2020 in September next year, and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in engaging with the ICC Members as part of their efforts for the normal resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

Earlier, the BoG meeting started with prayers offered for former international cricket Akhtar Sarfraz and ex-Test umpire Riazuddin, who passed earlier this month.

The BoG meeting was attended by:

Mr Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB

Mr Asad Ali Khan Member

Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Member

Mr Kabir Ahmed Khan Member

Mr Muhammad Imran Farookhi Member

Mr Muhammad Ayaz Butt Member

Mr Shahrez Abdullah Khan Member

Mr Shahdost Member

Mr Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio