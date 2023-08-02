Open Menu

Over-rate Penalties In England-Australia Test Series Confirmed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Over-rate penalties in England-Australia test series confirmed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The over-rate penalties for the five Tests of the England-Australia series have been confirmed as per the revised provisions of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that relate to minimum over-rate offences.

As per the revised provisions of the Code, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time with the cap at 50 per cent, said a press release.

No over-rate penalty is imposed if a team bowls out the opposition inside 80 overs or twice within 160 overs. Teams will continue to be docked one World Test Championship point for each over they are short of the minimum over rate requirement.

In the fifth Test at The Oval in London, England have been penalized five ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined 25% per cent of their match fee after being found to be five overs short.

Australia have been penalized 10 WTC points and fined 50 per cent of their match fee after being found to be 10 overs short in the fourth Test in Manchester, while England have been penalized three WTC points and fined 15 per cent of their match fee in that match.

England have also been penalized nine WTC points and fined 45 per cent of their match fee for being nine overs short in the second Test at Lord's. England will also receive two penalty points for the first Test, which supersedes any previously announced sanction, following the introduction of the new provisions which were applied retrospectively from the start of the third edition of the World Test Championship.

