Pacer Abbas to play 2nd test match against Australia

Pakistan needs best bowling this time after poor performance in previous matches, cricket analysts

SYDNEY: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) Pakistan’s fast bowler Muhammad Abbas to play in the 2nd test match against Australia to be played tomorrow in Southern city of Australia—Adelaide, team captain Azhar Ali confirmed here on Thursday.

According to the details, Skipper Azhar Ali said that Imam-ul-Haq would get the nod to open the innings alongside Shan Masood and Haris Sohail. Abbas, the fast bowler, has taken 66 wickets at just 18.86 in his 14 Tests but was a surprise omission for the opening clash in Brisbane, where Pakistan lost match by an innings and five runs.

“Sure, there will be some changes,” said Azhar, the captain of the team. When asked about pacer Abbas he said he would be part of this change.

“He played well in test matches and he can bring a lot of control,” he further said adding that “ In the previous match, his rhythm was good and now he is feeling better,”.

Skipper Azhar also admired Abbas for his hard working and performance. “Sure, you feel a bowler like him is there to offer you something,”.

However, it is not yet clear as who will be replaced by Abbas as the captain did not mention any replacement.

Pakistan needed best bowlers to perform well in Adelaide after poor performance in Australia. Australian Team won all five of its pink-ball matches and with David warner, Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschangne performed great at Gabba.