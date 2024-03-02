Pacer Hasan Ali Confident Of Defeating Multan Sultans
Muhammad Rameez Published March 02, 2024 | 09:34 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Karachi Kings’ fast bowler Hasan Ali expressed optimism about his team defeating table-toppers Multan Sultans in their HBL PSL 9 clash on March 03, tomorrow.
While talking to the media persons during the Karachi Kings’ practice session, reflected on his team’s performance in the tournament so far.
“We played good cricket overall. Although we lost two matches, those were close matches and it is positive that we fought hard in those games,” said the fast bowler.
“Multan Sultans is a good team and they are on the top of the table. But, our team is motivated and we are looking forward to defeating them tomorrow,” he added.
Hasan Ali also shared an update about the players of Karachi Kings, who fell ill due to a viral infection.
“Unfortunately, some of our players were unwell due to the viral infection, but the good news is that they are all fine now and some of them also took part in the practice session,” he stated.
The seasoned pace bowler also opened up about his personal goals and his desire to make a return to Pakistan’s T20I team.
“I want to represent Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This is an important tournament for me to get there,” the 29-year-old pacer said.
“I want to get the selector’s attention with my performance in this tournament and make a return to the national T20I team for the upcoming T20 series as well as the World Cup.”
