PAF, Army Win Matches In National Kabaddi C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army earned victories in the National Kabaddi Championship at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

In the first match, Pakistan Army defeated Higher education Commission by 50-32.

In the second match, Pakistan Air Force beat Pakistan Wapda 42-40 after a tough competition.

The final match of the championship would be played between Wapda and Pakistan Air Force, while the teams of Pakistan Army and Higher Education Commission will compete for the third place.

Four teams of Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Wapda and Higher Education Commission participated in the championship.

Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Rana Muhammad Sarwar, and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.

