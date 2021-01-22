UrduPoint.com
PAF Wins Friendly Hockey Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:22 PM

PAF wins friendly hockey match

A friendly hockey match was played between the Pakistan Air Force and Sargodha XI Club at Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Friday. The PAF defeated Sargodha XI by 6-2

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A friendly hockey match was played between the Pakistan Air Force and Sargodha XI Club at Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Friday. The PAF defeated Sargodha XI by 6-2.

Chief Guest of the match was national hockey team coach and Olympian Syed Samir Hussain and chairman Regional Hockey Association Sargodha Fiyyaz Hanjra.

Later on, chief guest Syed Samir Hussain presented trophies and cash prize tothe winning team.

