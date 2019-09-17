ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force's Abdullah Nawaz and M Amaad grabbed the U-13 and U-15 titles respectively of National Junior Squash Championships at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

It was all PAF final showdown as Abdullah edged passed Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) in an exciting contest. After losing the first set 10-12, he came back from behind strongly to win the next three sets 11-8, 12-10 and11-7.

The thrilling contest between the two lasted for 32 minutes.

In U-15 category, M Amaad overwhelmed Humam Ahmed (PAF) 3-0 in 19 minutes with the game score of 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

Meanwhile, National Junior Squash Championship Boys U-17, U-19 & Girls U-19 will commence on Thursday at the same venue. This event has also been registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the players, having PSA membership would earn points for their junior world ranking.