UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF's Abdullah, Amaad Wins National Junior Squash C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

PAF's Abdullah, Amaad wins National Junior Squash C'ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force's Abdullah Nawaz and M Amaad grabbed the U-13 and U-15 titles respectively of National Junior Squash Championships at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

It was all PAF final showdown as Abdullah edged passed Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) in an exciting contest. After losing the first set 10-12, he came back from behind strongly to win the next three sets 11-8, 12-10 and11-7.

The thrilling contest between the two lasted for 32 minutes.

In U-15 category, M Amaad overwhelmed Humam Ahmed (PAF) 3-0 in 19 minutes with the game score of 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

Meanwhile, National Junior Squash Championship Boys U-17, U-19 & Girls U-19 will commence on Thursday at the same venue. This event has also been registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the players, having PSA membership would earn points for their junior world ranking.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Islamabad World Same Event All From

Recent Stories

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

31 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.