PAF’s Int’l Shoaib Khan wins 10th KP DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Air Force’s International Shoaib Khan clinched the trophy of the 10th DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis Cup played here at Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Former Sports Minister and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan, DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, President KP Tennis Association, known cardiologist and plastic surgeons Dr. Farhat Abbas and Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Additional DG Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, ANP Candidate for PK-81 Arsalan Khan, Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches Roman Gul, Zakir Ullah, Nouman Khan, Shaharyar Khan, officials, players were also present.

International Davis Cupper Shoaib Khan of the Pakistan Air Force won the trophy of Men singles by defeating another international Davis Cupper Saqib Umar of SNGPL by 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4 in a marathon thrilling final witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Shoaib Khan faced tough resistance against his strong rival Saqib Umer of SNGPL in the final. In the Boys U18 final another promising national ranking player Hamza Roman defeated Uzair Khan by 6-4, 6-3, in the U-14 final, M Shayan Afridi of APS won the first position by defeating Junaid Khan by 6-4, 6-2, Faizan Afridi in the boys U-10 final defeated his strong rival Ryan Umar Khalil by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-4. In U10 doubles Ryan Umar and Faizan Afridi defeated Salar Khan and Shehryar by 6-2 and 6-2, Shoaib Khan and Hamza Roman defeated Shahid Afridi Shaheen Mehmood in Men’s doubles final, the score was 6-3, 2-6 and 6-3.

On this occasion former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, DG Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, DIG Saleem Khan Marwat, Dr.

Tahir, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt distributed prizes among the winning players along with Additional DG Sports Rashida Ghaznavi. Chairman KP Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Provincial Leader of ANP PK81 Arslan Khan Nazim, President Tennis Association DIG Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Cardiologist Dr. Prof. Farhat Abbas, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, Provincial Olympic Association Secretary Zulfiqar Butt, Director Operations Azizullah, Director Namatullah Marwat, Provincial Tennis Association General Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches Roman Gul, Nauman Khan, Zakirullah, Shehryar, Shah Hussain and Shahid gave away trophies, cash prizes and certificates.

Dr. Farhat Abbas, who contributed Rs. 200,000 for the cash prizes along with ANP’s Arsalan Khan for awarding Rs. 50,000 cash to the position holders players during the event.

Dr. Farhat Abbas also thanked all the participants and assured them that more such events would be organized to ensure competitive exposure to the players of Tennis.

DG Sports also mingled with the players and appreciated the KP Tennis Association for organizing different events on a regular basis. He said things would soon be on the right track as far as holding various sports activities.

He said after assuming charges a day earlier, he would soon hold a meeting with all the office-bearers of the association affiliated with KP Olympic Association.

He said two more Tennis Courts would be developed looking after the suitable place inside Peshawar Sports Complex while soon a letter would be sent to the Pakistan Sports board about handing over the place for such facilities.