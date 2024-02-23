Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against France

Martin Page-Relo will start at scrum-half for Italy when they take on France in the third round of the six Nations in Lille on Sunday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Martin Page-Relo will start at scrum-half for Italy when they take on France in the third round of the six Nations in Lille on Sunday.

The Lyon player will line up with Paolo Garbisi at halfback, the third pairing newly-installed coach Gonzalo Quesada has employed since taking the reins before the championship.

South Africa-born Exeter flanker Ross Vintcent makes his first start at No 8, with Michele Lamaro captaining the side from openside flanker.

Italy (15-1)

Ange Capuozzo; Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Federico Mori, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Ross Vintcent, Michele Lamaro (capt), Riccardo Favretto; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Giosue Zilochhi, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Simone Ferrari, Matteo Canali, Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada (ARG)

jr/lp/dmc