Pain Turns To Derby Joy For Kirby

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

Pain turns to Derby joy for Kirby

Adam Kirby's despair at being jocked off John Leeper ended in joy as he won the Epsom Derby on Adayar giving trainer Charlie Appleby his second win in the blue riband of flat racing on Saturday

Epsom, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Adam Kirby's despair at being jocked off John Leeper ended in joy as he won the Epsom Derby on Adayar giving trainer Charlie Appleby his second win in the blue riband of flat racing on Saturday.

Appleby had three runners in the race but it was the outsider of the three Adayar who came home clear of Mojo Star.

Favourite Bolshoi Ballet had every chance but faded to finish out of the placings whilst John Leeper never got into contention under Frankie Dettori.

Kirby's joy was champion jockey Oisin Murphy's loss as he had been slated to ride the winner until Dettori got put on John Leeper.

Kirby had admitted to needing an hour to calm down when he learned he had lost the ride on John Leeper but all that was forgotten once he pulled up Adayar.

"Obviously there are ups and downs in racing and swings and roundabouts," said Kirby.

"Charlie Appleby is a top man and I cannot thank him enough, he has a great team."Appleby was delighted to have won for the second time after Masar prevailed also for Dubai's Godolphin Operation in 2018.

"I was really happy with a second Derby till Aidan (O'Brien who has won it eight times) patted me on the back and I realised I am about 38 (classic) wins behind him!"

