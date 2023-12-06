Open Menu

Pak Judokas To Undergo Training In Central Asian States

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pak judokas to undergo training in Central Asian states

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will send a group of 10 to 12 talented athletes to three Central Asia countries for a training programme, commencing in May, next year.

“We are in talks with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan’s national judo bodies for the training of our judokas in their countries,” Masood Ahmed, the vice president of PJF told APP.

Masood, who returned to the country recently after attending Asian Cadet and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan said the three-month training programme would help polish Pakistan judokas skills, preparing them for the future international assignments.

“These countries have excellent training facilities and top-level coaching staff.

I’m sure the training there will help hone our judokas’ skills according to the demand of the current times,” he said.

According to Masood, the out-of-country training trip will expose the judokas to a new culture. "Alongside the training they will also feature in various events, taking place in those countries almost at the same time (the period of their training).

"The opportunities of playing overseas with some of the world's best athletes will help make them better," he added.

He said the federation wanted to create a long-term pathway for talented cadet, junior and senior judokas.

