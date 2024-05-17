Ahsan vows to revive Pakistan’s Sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated the National Conference on Revival of Sports here on Friday, and emphasized the government's commitment in improving Pakistan's sports landscape.

Declaring 2025 as the year of sports revival in Pakistan, the minister expressed his determination to take Pakistan's sports to new heights. "All-out efforts are being made to improve Pakistan's sports," he said.

The minister highlighted the importance of the conference in reviving and improving sports in the country. "Victory is not won on the field of play, but it has to be planted in the mind," he said here at a local hotel.

He pledged to provide comprehensive support to Pakistan's talented athletes, saying that the country has immense talent. The aim of today's conference is to offer broad-based support to these athletes, he said.

Ahsan announced several initiatives to promote sports, including the preparation of 2028 Olympics, promotion of institutional sports, and establishment of an endowment fund for players. He also mentioned the installation of astro-turfs to highlight sports from the grassroots level.

The minister said Pakistanis were second to none in the world in terms of intelligence and hard work. However, he was of the view that despite having a population of 250 million, Pakistan failed to qualify for even five sports in the Olympics.

Ending doping in sports in Pakistan is a top priority, he stressed, adding that despite funds being allocated for National Games in 2016 and 2017, the event did not take place.

Ahsan said that he was imprisoned in the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for building Narowal Sports City. "Sports should be kept away from politics," he said.

Ahsan also criticized the previous PTI government for dismantling departmental sports structures, which had harmed the development of sports.

He said he will also write a letter to all departments to restore sports within a week. We plan to build seven astro turfs for hockey, four of which have already been completed.

The minister also highlighted the achievements of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, including ending load shedding and terrorism, and bringing peace to the country.

He also highlighted PML-N’s government's achievements in resolving the energy crisis, combating terrorism, and restoring lights of Karachi.

Ahsan also emphasized the need for sports revival in Pakistan, saying that a nation's character is reflected in its sports. "If a nation is labeled as thieves, bandits, or corrupt, then that nation is defeated," he said.

He highlighted the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and drew a comparison with the development of sports infrastructure. Germany build 400 squash courts in one year, while we build only four in Pakistan in the same timeframe, he said.

Looking ahead to 2047, when Pakistan and India will mark 100 years of their independence, he said, India has made significant strides in sports but expressed his determination to create a new chapter of development in Pakistan sports.

"We must invest in our youth and sports infrastructure to create a vibrant sports culture in Pakistan. This is crucial for building a positive image of our nation and promoting national unity and pride."

He said that Pakistan will host the South Asian Games in 2025 and aims to become one of the top ten economies in the world, including the sports sector. He also revealed plans to hire foreign coaches to develop sports in Pakistan.

With a renewed focus on sports development, Pakistan aims to reclaim its position as a sporting nation and inspire a new generation of athletes and citizens alike. The conference brought together sports officials, athletes, and other stakeholders to discuss ways to revive Pakistan's sports sector.

