Pak players grab 9 gold medals in Asian Open Taekwondo C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistani players dominated the poomsae event of the 5th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship on the opening day and bagged nine gold medals here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

On the first day of the Championship, Pakistani players won 9 gold medals out of 10 while Nepal grabbed one medal.

In Poomsae's U-30 mixed pair event, Pakistan's Flower Zaheer and Anas won gold with 7.48 points, Higher Education Commission's Ammar and Fatima won silver with 6.71 points, and Sindh's Shafi & Ulma won bronze with 6.43 and Zain Hasan and Latif of Nuces University won the fourth bronze medal by scoring 6.39 points.

In the mixed pair of over 30 category, Ali and Shafaqat of Pakistan WAPDA were first with 6.59, Ali and Bashir of Pakistan were second with 6.26, Changaizi and Kausar of Punjab were third while Farhan and Hajra of Sindh came fourth.

In the men's under-30 team event, Pakistan's Qadeer, Waheed and Hussain won gold with 7.48 points, Pakistan Army's Shehzad, Didar and Ahmed got silver with 7.36 points, While Wapda's Khalid, Abbas and Ayub won the bronze and Army's Tariq, Gul and Jameel won the fourth bronze medal.

In the men's over 30 team category, Pakistan's Hussain, Mumtaz and Ali stood first with 6.

98, Army's Haq, Mehmood and Waqas stood second with 6.79, WAPDA's Ali, Saleem and Akhtar stood third and Saudi Arabia Albane, Al-Madali and Al-Abbas took the fourth position.

In the women's under-40 individual event, Mehru-Nisa of Pakistan won gold, Aqsa Shafaqat of Pakistan won silver, Mahdiyeh Oghbaei of Iran won bronze and Hajira Nawab of Sindh won second bronze.

In the Men's Under-40 Individual Event, Pakistan's Shahbaz Ahmed finished first, Saudi Arabia's Muhammad Ali Al-Abbas took second, Pakistan's Mudassar Hussain third and Saudi Arabia's Salman Ali Al-Albane took fourth position.

In the Men's Under-30 Individual Event, Nepal's Ashmin Raut won gold, Pakistan's AqdusUllah won silver, Sindh's Hasan Alam won bronze and Pakistan's Ahmed Shahzad won fourth to bronze.

In the women's under-30 individual event, Naila of Pakistan won first, Kinza Fatima of Pakistan second, Izha Rehman of Pakistan third and Yamna Bint Khalid of Pakistan won the fourth bronze medal.

Asian Taekwondo Union President Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, PTF President Col. (R) Waseem Janjua, Championship Technical Delegate Kook Hyun Jung, Paramjit Shahi and Sara Mir along with others distributed the medals among the athletes.