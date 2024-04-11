Pak Squash Team Displays Top Notch In Australia Jr Squash C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Pakistani squash team has showcased exceptional talent by clinching gold and bronze medals in the Australia Junior Squash Championship 2024 held at the Melbourne sports & Aquatic Centre at Albert Park, Victoria.
Pakistani players, dominated the courts throughout the tournament, culminating in impressive victories on the final day, said a press release.
In Boys U-13, Huzaifa Shahid (Pakistan) defeated 2nd seed Gng Hung Yu (Australia) by 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-2).
In U-15 Boys, Yahya Khan (Pakistan) triumphed over Henry Kross (Australia) by 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-3).
In Boys U-17, Ibrahim Zeb (Pakistan) secured victory against Brodie Bennett (New Zealand) by 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-6).
In Girls U-13, Mahnoor Ali (Pakistan) outshined Emily Senior (Malaysia) by 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-4).
In Girls U-17, Mehwish (Pakistan) emerged victorious over Erin Wyllie (Malaysia) by 3-2 (10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6).
Meanwhile, Harmas Ali Raja, Fawad Khan and Azaan Ali Khan have secured bronze medals in U11, U13 and U15 categories, respectively, further highlighting Pakistan's success in the championship.
Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) congratulated all the young champions for their exceptional performances in the extravaganza. Their hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship have not only brought glory to the nation but also inspired countless others with their passion for the game.
