UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Team Needs To Pat On Their Back For Playing Quality Cricket: Ramiz Raja

Muhammad Rameez 38 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Pak team needs to pat on their back for playing quality cricket: Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Skipper Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan team needs to pat on their back for playing quality cricket on the first day of the Test against England at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

"There was a fear that maybe we won't see quality game, as there comes rustiness because of not playing competitive cricket for some time. Pakistan has tried to make combinations in the practice sessions but the match practice was not like England as they have come after winning the series from West Indies," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz said the way Pakistan team has taken positive steps and has done the selection, it shows they have a plan and strategy.

"It was not a bad decision to play Shadab Khan along with Yasir Shah. Normally, Asian teams get in the fear by seeing the conditions and England's fast bowling attack but Pakistan gave a very strong message to England after winning the toss that we will bat first, as to give the two spinners full opportunity on Day 3, 4 and 5," he said.

Shadab has a great opportunity to rediscover himself as a Test player. "Pakistan is in dire need of a quality all-rounder and perhaps Shadab could provide those abilities in Test cricket," he said.

He said now we have to see how Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali would use the two leg-spinners (Yasir and Shadab). "At sometimes it is very difficult for the captain to use two leg spinners. What role will Shadab have, brief or long and when and against whom to use Yasir. So these are the things Azhar needs to think and take action. Bowlers make the team win in Test cricket and Pakistan has given itself a very good chance as all the bases are covered both in spin and pace department," he said.

He said batsman Shan Masood batted very well (46 not out off 152 balls). "Abid Ali also played well as you for the runs and score but needs to practice for the short ball. Azhar also needs to improve his foot work," he said.

Ramiz said Babar Azam played outstandingly well and he has got the opportunity to tell the World of what level player he was.

"English commentators hesitate to praise Babar fully. The talent he is, if he hits a big series in England, then he will come in the watchable greats. The good thing about Babar is he gets runs. He has scored 69 not out off 100 balls and has a strike rate of 70, whereas Shan has that of 30," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack World Pakistan Awami Tehreek Azhar Ali Shan Masood Yasir Shah Babar Azam Shadab Khan Old Trafford Abid Ali YouTube National University All From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

9 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

35 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

47 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

1 hour ago

PM assures Hurriyet leaders to continue raising hi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.