Pak team needs to pat on their back for playing quality cricket: Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Skipper Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan team needs to pat on their back for playing quality cricket on the first day of the Test against England at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

"There was a fear that maybe we won't see quality game, as there comes rustiness because of not playing competitive cricket for some time. Pakistan has tried to make combinations in the practice sessions but the match practice was not like England as they have come after winning the series from West Indies," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz said the way Pakistan team has taken positive steps and has done the selection, it shows they have a plan and strategy.

"It was not a bad decision to play Shadab Khan along with Yasir Shah. Normally, Asian teams get in the fear by seeing the conditions and England's fast bowling attack but Pakistan gave a very strong message to England after winning the toss that we will bat first, as to give the two spinners full opportunity on Day 3, 4 and 5," he said.

Shadab has a great opportunity to rediscover himself as a Test player. "Pakistan is in dire need of a quality all-rounder and perhaps Shadab could provide those abilities in Test cricket," he said.

He said now we have to see how Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali would use the two leg-spinners (Yasir and Shadab). "At sometimes it is very difficult for the captain to use two leg spinners. What role will Shadab have, brief or long and when and against whom to use Yasir. So these are the things Azhar needs to think and take action. Bowlers make the team win in Test cricket and Pakistan has given itself a very good chance as all the bases are covered both in spin and pace department," he said.

He said batsman Shan Masood batted very well (46 not out off 152 balls). "Abid Ali also played well as you for the runs and score but needs to practice for the short ball. Azhar also needs to improve his foot work," he said.

Ramiz said Babar Azam played outstandingly well and he has got the opportunity to tell the World of what level player he was.

"English commentators hesitate to praise Babar fully. The talent he is, if he hits a big series in England, then he will come in the watchable greats. The good thing about Babar is he gets runs. He has scored 69 not out off 100 balls and has a strike rate of 70, whereas Shan has that of 30," he said.