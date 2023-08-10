A 14-member Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship to be played from August 16 to 26 in Urmia, Iran

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A 14-member Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship to be played from August 16 to 26 in Urmia, Iran.

National volleyball team coach Mohammad Ismail Khan said the Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship would be played from August 16 to 26 in Iran in which 18 teams from Asian countries will participate.

"Pakistan has been placed along with Bangladesh and Korea. The 14-member national team will leave for Iran from Sialkot on August 11," he said.

Khan said the team would be accompanied by Brazilian head coach Isa Tai while Ehsan Iqbal and Mohammad Ismail Khan will assist him.

"The training camp in preparation for the Asian Senior Volleyball Championship was underway at Liaquat Gymnasium." Speaking about talent in the country, he said there was no shortage of volleyball talent in the country but there is need to provide resources to the players.

To a question about the facilities, he said the facilities provided by the Pakistan Sports board were satisfactory and the players also have full support from the hostel staff.

Khan said that no sport can develop without the patronage of the government and sponsors. "The private sector should also focus on other sports like cricket so that they can develop the same way," he said.