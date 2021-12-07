PAK VS BAN: Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in second Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in the second test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 6-35 as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 76-7 in their first innings before bad light forced an early stumps on the fourth day of the second Test.

Earlier, Pakistan declared their first innings on 300-4 in the second Test.

Mohammad Rizwan returned to the pavilion by scoring 53 runs and Fawad Alam made 50 runs and was not out, putting 103-run in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand on the fourth day of the second Test in Dhaka.

The rain disrupted the match as not even a single ball was bowled on the third day and only 63.

2 overs were played in the first two days.

So far, not even a single innings has been completed and it is now moving towards a Test draw. Pakistan has a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Bangladesh playing XI

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi