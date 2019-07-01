UrduPoint.com
Pak Women Bridge Team Wins Gold Medal In Jordan

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The National Ladies Bridge team, comprising Rubina Agha, Najam Abid, Shahnaz Pirzada, Qudsia Dossa, Rubina Hai and Fatima won a gold medal for the country through adept play in the 20th BEFAME 2019 Bridge Championship, held at Amman, Jordan.

After four days of competitive bridge, in the finals the Pakistan ladies contingent outplayed the India team on Sunday to emerge as the superb ones and bring home the much-sought-after gold medal, said the information made available to APP, here on Monday.

In this Asia and Mid East Bridge Championship (BEFAME) Pakistan was also represented in the Mixed Team Event, the Open team Event and the event for Seniors.Pakistani Mixed Team comprised of Ahsan Qureshi,Rehana Saigol, Zia Hyder Naqi, Neelofar Aslam, Saeed Pirzada and Fehmida Sarfraz.

This whole combination used their all encompassing bridge playing skills to good effect and ended up as silver medalists.

In the Open Team Event champions like Farooq Alvi, Jahangir Ahmed, Khaled Mohiuddin, Mubasher Puri and Arsalan Mansoor managed to secure the bronze medal for Pakistan. Another bronze medal was also secured by the Seniors Team consisting of Ghalib Bandesha, Izzat Khalil, Ghias Malik, Safdar Mehmood and Anwar Kizilbash.

Pakistan Team chef de mission Ghalib Bandesha said that the arrangements for holding the Championship were outstanding and the majestic touch was evident and Pakistani contingent made a huge impact as bridge players of international standing.

Besides Pakistan other teams that participated in this championship were from India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE and hosts Jordan.

