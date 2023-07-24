Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean King Cup

Pakistan women tennis team defeated Guam 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup at Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan women tennis team defeated Guam 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup at Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), in the first singles match Ushna Suhail overpowered Sydney Packbier by 6-1, 6-2.

But in the second singles, Sarah Ibrahim fell to Fremont Gibson 3-6, 4-6 in a well-fought encounter.

However, in the doubles, Sarah and Ushna outwitted Fremont Gibson and Sydney Packbier by 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(2).

President of PTF, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and the Executive Committee of PTF extended their felicitation to players on their initial success.

They expressed the hope that the team would display much better results with full zeal and enthusiasm in the next matches.