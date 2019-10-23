The players of Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket teams have spent all the day in the historical Forbidden City Palace Complex in central Beijing, China organized by Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the Multi-Ball Games Administration Center of General Administration of Sports

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : The players of Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams have spent all the day in the historical Forbidden City Palace Complex in central Beijing, China organized by Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the Multi-Ball Games Administration Center of General Administration of sports.

The players have enjoyed the historical dynasty having by the people of China and got due interest in when they were briefed by Ms. Gloria, Ms. Snow White Princes and Anus Chen. The Forbidden City houses the Palace Museum, and was the former Chinese imperial palace from the Ming dynasty to the end of the Qing dynasty (the years 1420 to 1912).The Forbidden City served as the home of emperors and their households and was the ceremonial and political center of Chinese government for almost 500 years, Ms Gloria informed.Constructed from 1406 to 1420, the Complex consists of 980 buildings and covers 72 hectares (over 180 acres), Gloria said, adding, the palace exemplifies traditional Chinese palatial architecture, and has influenced cultural and architectural developments in East Asia and elsewhere. The Forbidden City was declared a World Heritage Site in 1987, and is listed by UNESCO as the largest collection of preserved ancient wooden structures in the world.She said, since 1925, the Forbidden City has been under the charge of the Palace Museum, whose extensive collection of artwork and artifacts were built upon the imperial collections of the Ming and Qing dynasties.Part of the museum's former collection is now in the National Palace Museum in Taipei, she disclosed. Both museums descend from the same institution, but were split after the Chinese Civil War. Since 2012, the Forbidden City has seen an average of 14 million visitors annually, and received more than 16 million visitors in 2016, he informed.She said, when Hongwu Emperor's son Zhu Di became the Yongle Emperor, he moved the capital from Nanjing to Beijing, and construction began in 1406 on what would become the Forbidden City.

Construction lasted 14 years and required more than a million workers, she said, adding, "Material used include whole logs of precious Phoebe zhennan wood found in the jungles of south-western China, and large blocks of marble from quarries near Beijing. The floors of major halls were paved with "golden bricks", specially baked paving bricks from Suzhou, Ms. Snow White Princes said.It is worth mentioning here that from 1420 to 1644, the Forbidden City was the seat of the Ming dynasty. In April 1644, it was captured by rebel forces led by Li Zicheng, who proclaimed himself emperor of the Shun dynasty. He soon fled before the combined armies of former Ming general Wu Sangui and Manchu forces, setting fire to parts of the Forbidden City in the process. By October, the Manchus had achieved supremacy in northern China, and a ceremony was held at the Forbidden City to proclaim the young Shunzhi Emperor as ruler of all China under the Qing dynasty. The Qing rulers changed the Names on some of the principal buildings, to emphasise "Harmony" rather than "Supremacy", made the name plates bilingual and introduced Shamanist elements to the palace.In 1860, during the Second Opium War, Anglo-French forces took control of the Forbidden City and occupied it until the end of the war. In 1900 Empress Dowager Cixi fled from the Forbidden City during the Boxer Rebellion, leaving it to be occupied by forces of the treaty powers until the following year.The East Glorious Gate under renovation as part of the 16-year restoration processAfter being the home of 24 emperors � 14 of the Ming dynasty and 10 of the Qing dynasty � the Forbidden City ceased being the political centre of China in 1912 with the abdication of Puyi, the last Emperor of China.