Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow

Pakistan's opening pair is expected to be led by skipper Babar Azam alongside Saim Ayub, with Mohammad Rizwan likely to bat at number three.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) Pakistan is all set to face-off against New Zealand in the second T20I which is due to take place in Rawalpindi on Saturday (tomorrow)

The middle order will feature Usman Khan and Muhammad Irfan Khan, offering a mix of stability and aggressive stroke play.

The team's all-round capabilities will be bolstered by the inclusion of Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, providing depth in both batting and bowling departments.

The pace battery will be spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir, marking Amir's return to the squad after a four-year hiatus.

Spin will play a crucial role, with Abrar Ahmed aiming to trouble the New Zealand batsmen with his variations.

Although debutants Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Muhammad Irfan Khan were due to make their T20I debuts in the first match, they were unable to showcase their skills due to persistent rain, which forced the game to be abandoned after just two deliveries.

After the disappointing washout in the first T20I, fans are optimistic for a full game with the weather forecast indicating a decrease in rain chances.

Probable Playing XI:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan Squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan