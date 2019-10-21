UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Azerbaijan Sign MoU For Promoting Sports Activities

Mon 21st October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan and Azerbaijan Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the promotion and encouragement of sports activities between both brotherly countries.

The MoU was signed by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and Azerbaijan Minister Sports and Youth Affairs Azad Rahimov in Baku, said a press release issued here.

The MoU would facilitate direct cooperation, exchange of sports teams and would create opportunity to hold joint sports events between both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "Pakistan greatly values its relationship with the Republic of Azerbaijan. I thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports for arranging this event to cement the cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan for promoting sports." She said sport diplomacy has become an integral part of efforts to build friendly relations among the nations.

The minister acknowledged that Azerbaijan successfully hosted Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 and collaboration with Azerbaijan would be a learning experience for Pakistan to host mega events.

The minister underscored the global contribution of Pakistan in cricket, hockey, squash, snooker and also in some regional games like Kabaddi.

She also extended cooperation in the field of traditional sports as both countries have a vibrant culture in these types of games.

The federal minister also shared an idea of holding a conference on the topic of sports diplomacy and explore its role in fostering peace and cultural exchanges.

The Azerbaijan Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs reciprocated same enthusiasm and showed desire to further cooperation in areas such as sports academia, exchange of expertise in sports infrastructure development schemes, exchange of sports experts and training of referees, coaches and technical officials.

