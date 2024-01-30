Pakistan Beat Jamaica By 15-2 In FIH Hockey5s WC
Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan downed Jamaica by 15-2 in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup’s Challenger Trophy at Muscat, Oman.
According to the details, after being out of the race for the quarterfinals, Pakistan defeated Jamaica by a huge margin in the ongoing matches to determine the 9th to 16th positions.
For Pakistan, Abdul Hannan Shahid scored seven goals including a double hat-trick while Rana Waheed scored five goals including a hat-trick. Arshad Liaquat, Ghazanfar Ali, and Zakaria Hayat scored one goal each.
Pakistan Five Side Hockey Team Management includes Head Coach Olympian Shakeel Abbasi, Manager Olympian Dilawar Hussain, Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood, and Video Operator Junaid Akhtar were also present with the team.
Pakistan team would play a match against the winner of the USA vs Australia match to determine the 9th to 12th position in the event.
