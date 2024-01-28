Open Menu

Pakistan Beat Nigeria 11-5 In Hockey5s World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan beat Nigeria 11-5 in Hockey5s World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan launched their campaign in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 on a winning note, thrashing Nigeria 11-5 in their first match in Muscat on Sunday.

Pakistan's captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored five goals, including a hat-trick, while Abdul Hanan Shahid chipped in with four goals. He also scored a hat-trick.

Arshad Liaquat and Zakaria Hayat scored one goal apiece, according to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Pakistan will now next take on Netherlands in their second fixture later this day.

The tournament is the first-ever Hockey5s World Championship, organized by International Hockey Federation and played with a different format of five players on each side.

