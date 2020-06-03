UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Billiards And Snooker Association (PBSA) For Opening Of Snooker Clubs

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:05 PM

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) has requested the Chief Ministers of all four provinces to allow the opening of snooker clubs so that the national players can practice and hone their skills for future international competition

The closure of snooker clubs was affecting the livelihood of thousands of players and support persons associated with the sport, said a press release issued here.

"We could assure the Chief Ministers that the players would be observed defined SOPs," it said.

PBSA said after nearly three months, it was impossible to survive and soon we would have to close our businesses, as we are already facing bankruptcy and in debt.

"We hope a decision would be taken on the matter so that thousands involved in this business would be able to continue their life with dignity," it said.

