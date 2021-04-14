Pakistan bowl in third T20 international against South Africa

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl in the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl in the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

Leading batsman Rassie van der Dussen had recovered from a quad muscle injury and replaced the inexperienced Wihan Lubbe that won the second match in Johannesburg by six wickets on Monday.

Pakistan made three changes. Hard-hitting batsman Fakhar Zaman had recovered from illness and replaced Sharjeel Khan, while batsman Asif Ali came in for leg-spinner Usman Qadir in what captain Babar Azam said was a move to strengthen the middle-order batting.

Haris Rauf replaced fellow fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

South African captain Heinrich Klaasen said he would also have chosen to bowl if he had won the toss.

"It looks a good wicket. If there is anything in it, it will be up front," he said.

Teams South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (capt, wkt), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: Bongani Jele, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)Television umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)