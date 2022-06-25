UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cricket Team Set To Arrive At Training Camp Today Ahead Of Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Sameer Tahir Published June 25, 2022 | 04:17 PM

The squad will assemble in Islamabad today before beginning training tomorrow.

In preparation for the Sri Lanka tour, the Pakistan cricket squad will arrive in Islamabad today for a training camp.

Details indicate that the announced group would assemble in Islamabad today before beginning training tomorrow.

Players will have a training session on Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm. There will be practice matches on June 27 and 28, a day of respite, and then two more scenario matches on June 30 and July 1.

Keep in mind that the Pakistani team will compete in two ICC Test Championship games in Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green will depart for Sri Lanka on July 6th and will face the hosts on in two test games that are scheduled to begin on July 16th and July 24th.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Tour:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah

