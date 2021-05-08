Pakistan crosses 500 scores with Abid’s double century against Zimbabwe

(@fidahassanain)

Nauman Ali also fought for Pakistan and made significant contribution along with Abid on Day 2 of second Test against Zimbabwe.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Abid Ali stood firm despite fall of number of wicket and led Pakistan to a strong position on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan crossed 500 scores for seven wickets while Abid Ali made double century. Nauman Ali also accompanied him during his fight for Pakistan.

As the second day match started at 268-4, Abid and Sajid Khan made 35 runs to the overnight socre before Sajid returned to pavilion by scoring 20 with the help three boundaries.

However, Abid stood and fought for Pakistan despite continuous fall of wickets and mounting pressure.

Azhar Ali had major contribution with 126 scores.

Squads

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt.), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor (capt.), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.