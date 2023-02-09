ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan outplayed Korea and Hong Kong in the pool matches of the 21st Asian Junior Squash Championship at Chennai, India on Thursday.

On the second day of Pool Matches, the Pakistani team defeated Korea in the morning session by 3-0.

Noor Zaman of Pakistan beat Seo Jin Oh of Korea by 6-11, 11-6, 11-6 and 11-7 in 28 min, Hamza Khan of Pakistan beat Kun Kim 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11 and 11-6 in 35 min and Ashab Irfan of Pakistan beat Teo Kyung Jung 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 in 18 min.

In the 4th Pool match also, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by 3-0 in the evening session.

Noor Zaman of Pakistan beat Arthur Law Pak Ki (HKG) 11-8, 11-7, 11-3 in 21 min, Hamza Khan of Pakistan beat Kelvin Lu Chun Yu of Hong Kong 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in 22 min and Ashab Irfan of Pakistan beat Tam Tse Shing of Hong Kong 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in 25 min.