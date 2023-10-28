Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Africa

Pakistan have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in a league match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Pakistan have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in a league match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Azam’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, according to a press release.

In accordance with Article 2.

22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough leveled the charge.