Pakistan Football team trains in Al-Ahsa for World Cup Qualifier Round 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan football team trained intensively in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday in preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 match against Saudi Arabia on November 16.

The team practiced intensively under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine. The national team which was placed in Group G would play the first match of round 2 against Saudi Arabia on November 16. Group "G" includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan.

Pakistan would play a home leg against Tajikistan on November 21 here at Jinnah Stadium.

Pakistan squad includes Goalkeepers- Yousuf Butt, Salman Ul Haq and Hassan Ali; Defenders- Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Saddam, Junaid Shah, Rao Umar Hayat and Muhammad Hamza Munir; Midfielders- Rahis Nabi, Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Imran Kiyani and Harun Hamid; Forwards- Shayak Dost, Otis Khan, Fareed Ullah, Abdul Samad Arshad, Muhammad Waleed Khan and Adeel Younas; Team Officials- Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Rogerio Ramos (Goal Keeper Coach), Claudio Altieri (Performance Coach), Muhammad Ali Khan (Manager), Azam Khan (Doctor), Muhammad Abdullah (Physio), Haider Ali (Media) and Abdul Qayyum (Masseur).