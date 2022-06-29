Pakistan girls thrash Singapore in International Junior Netball Series opener

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan junior girls netball team got off to a flying start in the International Junior Netball Series, thrashing Singapore in the inaugural fixture.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Pakistan dominated the proceedings right from the outset to record emphatic win by 34-20 goals.

The Pakistan Junior Girls Netball Team left for Singapore to participate in the International Junior Netball Series.

The three-day International Series that got underway on Tuesday will conclude on Thursday.

Pakistan squad: Laiba Zulfiqar, Nisha Sultan, Iqra Shafiq, Amima Aneeb, Muqaddas Fatima, Hamna, Alvira Kashif, Syeda Fatima, Surya Gardezi, Zainab, Momal and Ayman, Fatima Ansari (coach) and Muhammad Riaz (managers).