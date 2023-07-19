Open Menu

Pakistan Lose Three Wickets In Chase Of 131 To Raise Sri Lanka's Hopes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 19, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Pakistan lose three wickets in chase of 131 to raise Sri Lanka's hopes

Pakistan lost three wickets in a tricky 131-run chase on day four of the rain-hit opening Test on Wednesday to give Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope in the contest.

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan lost three wickets in a tricky 131-run chase on day four of the rain-hit opening Test on Wednesday to give Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope in the contest.

The tourists reached 48-3 at stumps in Galle, needing another 83 on the fifth and final day to take the lead in the two-match series.

Pakistan spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 279 in the final session despite a stubborn 82 by first-innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, on 25, and skipper Babar Azam, on six, were batting at close of play.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck twice with the wickets of Abdullah Shafique, caught behind for eight, and Shan Masood for seven.

Noman was sent in as nightwatchman but he was run out on nought.

"Ideally, we should have had another 100 runs more on the board but since the first innings lead (by Pakistan) we were always playing catch up cricket," Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters.

"If we can get another two-three wickets without conceding too many runs tomorrow it could turn out to be a good contest." Left-armer Noman, Abrar and Agha Salman, who took two wickets, struck regular blows in Sri Lanka's second innings.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi snared another two to help clean up the tail.

De Silva, who scored 122 in Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 312, built key partnerships including a 76-run seventh-wicket stand with Ramesh Mendis, who made 42.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, finally got de Silva caught behind with a rising delivery after Pakistan took the second new ball.

Shaheen got his second before Abrar ended the innings.

Salman sent back Dinesh Chandimal for 28 to break a 60-run stand with de Silva and then Samarawickrama for 11 to put Sri Lanka in trouble, but de Silva stood firm.

Abrar struck first earlier with his leg spin to send back skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 20 to check Sri Lanka's brisk start.

Batsman Saud Shakeel has remained the star for Pakistan so far with his unbeaten first-innings 208 -- his maiden Test double century -- in his team's 461 all out on day three.

Shakeel's marathon knock handed Pakistan a handy lead of 149 as rain interrupted play on the first three days.

Rain stayed away on day four, which started late due to a damp patch on the field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Sri Lanka Marathon Galle Lead Shan Masood Babar Azam Dhananjaya De Silva Imam-ul-Haq Saud Shakeel Afridi All Coach

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment org ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment organises 11th National Dialogue ..

37 seconds ago
 TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

49 seconds ago
 CCoIGCT considers summary concerning G2G accord be ..

CCoIGCT considers summary concerning G2G accord between UAE , Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Thai reformist Pita's PM bid crashes on establishm ..

Thai reformist Pita's PM bid crashes on establishment opposition

2 minutes ago
 PTI chairman approaches IHC against complaint abou ..

PTI chairman approaches IHC against complaint about his 'nikah'

2 minutes ago
 Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahar ..

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

10 minutes ago
Kid dies, six hurt in walls, roof collapse inciden ..

Kid dies, six hurt in walls, roof collapse incidents due to rain

2 minutes ago
 Nice Prosecutor's Office Points to Security Breach ..

Nice Prosecutor's Office Points to Security Breaches at 2016 Terror Attack - Rep ..

34 seconds ago
 Standing Cabinet Committee delegation visits Rawal ..

Standing Cabinet Committee delegation visits Rawalpindi to review Muharram arran ..

36 seconds ago
 Security finalized for 1st Muharram

Security finalized for 1st Muharram

37 seconds ago
 US Approves Some Transactions Related to Venezuela ..

US Approves Some Transactions Related to Venezuela PdVSA Bond After October 20 - ..

39 seconds ago
 Senator Talha unveils plan for reduction in next y ..

Senator Talha unveils plan for reduction in next year's Hajj expenses

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports