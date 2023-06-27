Pakistan play India at Ahmedabad in World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan play sub-continental rivals India in Ahmedabad on 15 October and Bangladesh in Kolkata on 31 October, as per the schedule of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023 announced on Tuesday in Mumbai.

According to the information made available here by the International Cricket Council , Pakistan begin their campaign in Hyderabad against the two qualifiers while they play defending champions England in their last league match on 12 November. The tournament runs from 5 October to 19 November.

Ten teams feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, across 10 venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The other venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. There are six day matches in the tournament, which will start at 10h30 local time. All other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 14h00.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals to be played in Mumbai on 15 November and in Kolkata on 16 November. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan's fixtures at World Cup (day-night matches unless indicated otherwise): 6 October – vs Qualifier 1, Hyderabad 12 October – vs Qualifier 2, Hyderabad 15 October – vs India, Ahmedabad 20 October – vs Australia, Bengaluru 23 October – vs Afghanistan, Chennai 27 October – vs South Africa, Chennai 31 October – vs Bangladesh, Kolkata4 November – vs New Zealand, Bengaluru (day match)12 November – vs England, Kolkata