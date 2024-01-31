Pakistan secure 9th position in FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan secured the 9th position in the ongoing FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 after beating Switzerland by 10-1 in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.

According to information made available by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Pakistan’s Zikriya Hayat scored a hat trick, while captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid and Arshad Liaquat netted two goals apiece. Ghazanfar Ali scored one goal.

Rana Abdul Waheed finished the event as the top goal scorer with 23 goals.

Pakistan was awarded the Challengers Trophy by International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Sixteen teams, divided into four pools featured in the event with the Netherlands and Malaysia advancing to the final to crown the first-ever men’s FIH Hockey5s world champions on Thursday.

Pakistan were in Pool A along with Nigeria, the Netherlands and Poland.

The tournament is the first-ever Hockey5s World Championship, organized by the FIH and played with a different format of five players on each side.