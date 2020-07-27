UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Shortlist Players For Test Series Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan shortlist players for Test series against England

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5 August.

A spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board said here on Monday night that as many as twenty players has been shortlisted.

The following is the squad:Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Mohammad Hafeez Shan Masood Wahab Riaz Yasir Shah Sohail Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Mohammad Abbas Imam-ul-Haq Abid Ali August Afridi

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

MECPO chief for improving night checking of meters ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Large Standby Team' of US Federal Offi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.