UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Step Up Preparations For England Tests With First-class Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan step up preparations for England Tests with first-class match

In a bid to step up their preparations for the three World Test Championship fixtures against the hosts, England, the Pakistan men's national cricket team will play a four-day first-class intra-squad match at Incora County Ground, Derby

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):In a bid to step up their preparations for the three World Test Championship fixtures against the hosts, England, the Pakistan men's national cricket team will play a four-day first-class intra-squad match at Incora County Ground, Derby.

The match, which begins today, Friday will be played between PCB Green, captained by Test captain Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed's PCB White.

14-player lineups: PCB Green: Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah PCB White: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan, Sohail Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari This fixture is Pakistan's last match practice before the much-anticipated Test series kicks off on August 5 at Old Trafford Manchester.

The first of the two four-dayers, which concluded on Monday, turned out to be an absorbing contest with both batsmen and bowlers fighting tooth and nail to stake their claims in the final XI of the first Test.

After getting rolled out for a paltry 181 in the reply of Team White's first innings 249 all-out, Team Green staged a jaw-dropping comeback � at the back of Azhar's 120 retired out, Fakhar Zaman's 99 and Asad Shafiq's 67 retired out � to chase 354 for the loss of four wickets in the final session.

As many as six half-centuries and two centuries were scored, while 17-year-old Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan returned five-wicket hauls for their teams. Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Yasir Shah were the other bowlers to put up notable performances.

In such a backdrop, the upcoming fixture promises to keep the fans checking the scorecard on the PCB website and scrolling through the PCB social media handles for the regular updates.

The match will commence at 11am (British Summer Time).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan World Social Media PCB Derby Manchester Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Mohammad Hafeez Shan Masood Wahab Riaz Yasir Shah Usman Khan Sohail Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Mohammad Abbas Imam-ul-Haq Old Trafford Abid Ali August Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

13 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

51 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

13 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

13 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.