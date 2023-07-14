Pakistan stun Iran in Asian International CAVA Men Volleyball Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Spirited Pakistan stunned a strong Iran team in the Asian International CAVA Championship, which is underway in the capital city of Uzbekistan on Friday.

According to details available here, the Pakistan team played with an excellent performance by stunning strong Iran team by 3-2 in a thrill-packed encounter that lasted for almost two hours, the score was 20-25, 29-27, 19-25, 25-17 and 15-13.

Pakistan failed to click in the first set won by the Iran team at 20-25 wherein the set was tied at 5-5, 7-7, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 and Iran got the set by 20-25.

After facing a tough fight, the Pakistan team staged a strong comeback and stamped their superiority in all departments.

Team smashers played well along with excellent blocking and did not give much time to the Iranian main smashers to strike back at the net.

Iran failed to click in the second set in which both the teams stretched to 29-27. The set was tied right in the start at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 14-14, 17-17, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23, 24-24, 25-25, 26-26, 27-27.

Both have point-to-point struggles in the set. Pakistan after levelling the tally 1-1, failed to click in the third set won by the Iran team at 19-25 and after that Pakistan again succeeded in levelling the tally 2-2 when winning the fourth set and thus marched into victory after winning the decisive set by 15-13.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan U16 Volleyball team is in Uzbekistan for the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship and CAVA International Volleyball Tournament being played in the capital city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Surprisingly, the selection committee headed by the Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation and former Inspector General of Police Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob, out of 12 members of the Pakistan U16 team, 11 players including team coach Liaq Zaman, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The team comprises Ajmal Khan, Muhtad, Awais Khan, Asad Khan, Anas, Hassan, Ismail Khan, Yahya Khan, Amin Jan, Talal, Farooq and Khizar and Coach Liaq Zaman.