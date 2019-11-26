Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the best tournaments in world cricket: Imran Tahir

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) was one of the best in the world cricket at the moment, saying the tournament has the potential to groom Pakistani youngsters in becoming world-class talents

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) was one of the best in the world cricket at the moment, saying the tournament has the potential to groom Pakistani youngsters in becoming world-class talents.

One of the champion bowlers in the shortest format of the game Imran Tahir showered words of praise on Pakistan Super League (PSL) for delivering world-class entertainment. He also spoke on his involvement with Multan Sultans during his stint in the PSL.

Imran lauded the impact of PSL on Pakistan cricket. "The standard of cricket has been very high in PSL and it has the potential to groom Pakistani youngsters who already have the potential to become world-class talents," cricketaddictor.com quoted Imran as saying.

Imran had also confirmed his availability for the upcoming edition of the tournament to be played in Pakistan.

Imran has got no concerns whatsoever in playing the competition in Pakistan. He hopes to put on a better show once again in the tournament.

"I enjoyed my stint with Multan Sultans for a couple of years and also got a great support head coach Tom Moody, Mohammad Wasim Bhai and also had a good rapport with Shoaib Malik and Wasim Akram, which developed my game," Imran said.

"I will also be available for the entire PSL season in the upcoming edition. I always said I love to play in Pakistan," he said.

Recently, Imran ended his ODI career at Old Trafford after South Africa's final game in the ICC World Cup 2019. He picked one wicket in his last match against Australia, who finished on the winning side. Despite retiring from the 50-over format, he would be available for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year.