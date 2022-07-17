Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 : 2nd test shifted to Galle

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka cricket in consultation with the Pakistan Cricket board has decided to shift the 2nd Test Match from RPICS, Colombo to Galle International Cricket Ground.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Sunday that SLC arrived at this decision in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by our stakeholders in carrying out tour related operations, due to the prevailing situation in the country.

The 2nd test match is scheduled to start on the 24th July 2022.