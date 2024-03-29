Pakistan V New Zealand T20I Series: Tickets To Go On Sale From Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM
The series will be played in Rawalpindi (18, 20 and 21 April) and Lahore (25 and 27 April). The matches are set to begin at 730pm.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News March 29th, 2024) The tickets for the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will go on sale from 29 March, Friday (today).
The series will be played in Rawalpindi (18, 20 and 21 April) and Lahore (25 and 27 April). The matches are set to begin at 730pm.
In the first phase, the pre-booking of the online tickets will start on Friday at 5pm at pcb.tcs.com.pk. The sale of physical tickets along with outlet addresses will be announced in due course.
The tickets for Rawalpindi-leg will be available at a minimum cost of PKR 500 (Premium) and the maximum available at PKR 7,500 (VVIP Gallery).
Additionally, the hospitality seats will be available at a maximum amount of PKR 15,000 except for the first T20I where the hospitality seats will be available for PKR 12,000.
For the Lahore leg, ticket prices start at PKR 300 for General seating and the maximum at PKR 6,000 for the fourth T20I while PKR 7,000 for the fifth T20I (VVIP Gallery).
Also, hospitality boxes located at the Far-End building will be available for purchase in Lahore. The hospitality box for Thursday’s (25 April) encounter will be available at PKR 600,000, while the box for Saturday’s (27 April) match will be available at PKR 700,000.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated13 hours ago
-
Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow14 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table15 hours ago
-
Nottingham Forest's double European Cup winner Lloyd dies15 hours ago
-
Two more matches decided in Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup15 hours ago
-
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL1 day ago
-
Sinner and Medvedev book Miami Open semi-final clash1 day ago
-
Collins and Alexandrova fight into Miami semi-finals1 day ago
-
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall1 day ago
-
Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders race2 days ago
-
PCB announces inter-club One-Day tournament2 days ago
-
ICC delegation calls on PCB Chairman2 days ago