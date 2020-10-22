UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Vs ZIM: National Squad Will Start Practice From Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:03 PM

Pakistan Vs ZIM: National squad will start practice from today

Pakistan’s head-coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq has held meeting with the players of the squad and asked them to focus their practice to perform well in upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Pakistan’s squad announced earlier to play upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will start its camp from today.

Cricket Team Head Coach-cum-Chief Selector Misbahul Haq held a meeting with the players of the squad at Qaddafi and asked them to focus on their practice so that they could perform well in the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe team has arrived in Islamabad and is busy in practice for the upcoming matches against Pakistan.

Misbah ul Haq, the head coach, is already under pressure due to poor performance in England tour , and therefore, he had announced earlier to step down as chief selector.

The home series against Zimbabwe are starting from Oct 30.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Poor Zimbabwe From Coach

Recent Stories

Turkish Police Arrest 14 Suspects in Istanbul Over ..

3 minutes ago

US May Try to Pass Resolution Against Syria in UNS ..

3 minutes ago

KIZAD named Best Middle East Free Zone for Large T ..

20 minutes ago

Vegetables export grew 11.58%, reached $41.986 mil ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with gains

4 minutes ago

UN Day to be marked on Saturday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.