Pakistan Vs ZIM: National squad will start practice from today

Pakistan’s head-coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq has held meeting with the players of the squad and asked them to focus their practice to perform well in upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Pakistan’s squad announced earlier to play upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will start its camp from today.

Cricket Team Head Coach-cum-Chief Selector Misbahul Haq held a meeting with the players of the squad at Qaddafi and asked them to focus on their practice so that they could perform well in the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe team has arrived in Islamabad and is busy in practice for the upcoming matches against Pakistan.

Misbah ul Haq, the head coach, is already under pressure due to poor performance in England tour , and therefore, he had announced earlier to step down as chief selector.

The home series against Zimbabwe are starting from Oct 30.