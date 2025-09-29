- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed
Inter-university Mega Sports Tournament To Be Launched On Oct 01: Meena Majeed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 29, 2025 | 09:57 PM
Adviser to Chief Minister for Sports Meena Majeed Baloch on Monday said that an inter-university mega sports tournament would be started in Balochistan from October 01
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Sports Meena Majeed Baloch on Monday said that an inter-university mega sports tournament would be started in Balochistan from October 01.
She said that the aim of the tournament is to bring out the talents of young players, more than 1400 players from all over Balochistan would take part in the tournament, the sports department could bear the expenses of all the players.
She expressed these views while addressing a news conference at the Civil Secretariat along with Secretary Sports Dura Baloch.
Sports Adviser Meena Majeed Baloch said that an inter-university tournament is being organized in Balochistan from October 01 to continue October 7.
Cricket, badminton, table tennis, hockey, football and other sports will be played in this tournament.
She said that more than 500 women out of 1420 players would participate in this mega event.
Meena Majeed said that the government aims to instill national spirit among the youth and is providing facilities to every player.
She said that sports festivals and inter-school tournaments would also be organized in Loralai, Kalat and Rakhshan divisions.
On this occasion, Sports Secretary Dura Baloch said that the sports budget for the entire year is Rs 300 million.
She also announced that an endowment fund is being established to support the players and 86 coaches would be recruited for various games who could provide training to children in schools.
Sports Adviser Meena Majeed said that criticizing the sports department is unjustified and regrettable.
Recent Stories
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad
PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian eff ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesp ..
BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief goods
ATC accepts unconditional apology from police officials
Police inaugurates public relations office for media representatives
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors
KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned
Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Suleman Chandio
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath
More Stories From Sports
-
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed3 minutes ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed2 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana confident as Pakistan begin ICC Women’s CWC campaign3 hours ago
-
Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs2 hours ago
-
Asad Shafiq distributes cricket kits to school players2 hours ago
-
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?4 hours ago
-
Mock trophy, real backlash: India faces global heat over unsporting conduct2 hours ago
-
Aram Bagh Club wins 2nd Shaheed Hakeem Muhammed Saeed Basketball tourney7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims9 hours ago
-
“A Golf Tournament” organized on occasion of Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Day2 hours ago
-
India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash1 day ago