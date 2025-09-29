Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs

Comprehensive School Multan outclassed Beaconhouse by 128 runs in the ongoing PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Cricket at MCG New Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Comprehensive School Multan outclassed Beaconhouse by 128 runs in the ongoing PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Cricket at MCG New Multan.

Batting first, Comprehensive School posted 265-4. Nafees-ur-Rehman struck 87, Zaid Ibn Jamil 50, and Mubashir Zaman remained unbeaten on 50. For Beaconhouse, Maaz Ahmed claimed two wickets while Abid Rehman and Tayyab Hussain took one each.

In reply, Beaconhouse folded for 137. Abdul Rehman made 29 while Ahtesham scored 22. Rana Rehman grabbed three wickets, while Abdul Hadi Malik, Rayan Shakeel Ahmed, Sajid, Muhammad Owais, and Muhammad Ahmed shared one apiece.

Nafees-ur-Rehman was declared player of the match. Muhammad Asif Junior and Muhammad Mursaleen officiated, with Salman Ali as scorer.

The next match will be played between Muslim Public Higher Secondary School Billiwala and Government High School Bhini.