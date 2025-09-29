Inter-university Mega Sports Tournament From Oct 01: Meena Majeed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 29, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Dviser to Chief Minister for Sports Meena Majeed Baloch on Monday said that an inter-university mega sports tournament would be started from October 01
She said that the aim of the tournament is to bring out the talents of young players, more than 1400 players from all over Balochistan would take part in the tournament, the sports department could bear the expenses of all the players.
She expressed these views while addressing a news conference at the Civil Secretariat along with Secretary Sports Dura Baloch.
Meena Majeed Baloch said that an inter-university tournament is being organized in Balochistan from October 01 to continue October 7. cricket, badminton, table tennis, hockey, football and other sports will be played in this tournament.
She said that more than 500 women out of 1420 players would participate in this mega event.
Meena Majeed said that the government aims to instill national spirit among the youth and is providing facilities to every player.
She said that sports festivals and inter-school tournaments would also be organized in Loralai, Kalat and Rakhshan divisions.
On this occasion, Sports Secretary Dura Baloch said that the sports budget for the entire year is Rs 300 million.
She also announced that an endowment fund is being established to support the players and 86 coaches would be recruited for various games who could provide training to children in schools.
